Saturday’s Aslan gig in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has been postponed

The much-anticipated return of Aslan at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has been delayed.

A gig scheduled for this Saturday has had to be postponed after lead singer Christy Dignam had to pull out on medical advice.

But all is not lost – the gig will now go ahead on Friday, August 5th.

Spokesperson for the venue Martina Brennan says they are wishing Christy well and looking forward to welcoming the band in August instead:

“Sure he has to be well enough to perform as well, you know, your health is your wealth as they say”.

“We’re wishing him a very speedy recovery as well I might add because he loves performing and I know he wouldn’t be cancelling unless he really had to”.

Any fans who can’t attend on the new date August 5th can get in contact with Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre at [email protected]

The postponement is likely to mean that some tickets for the sold-out gig will become available in the coming weeks.