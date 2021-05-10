Save Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny is the call of a new petition

A petition’s been set up calling for the Smithwick’s Experience to be saved.

Diageo made the shock announcement two weeks ago that it’s to shut the doors of Kilkenny’s second most popular tourist attraction in a decision condemned by publicans, business and tourism leaders as well as many members of the public. (More on that here, here and here).

Now, they’ve banded together to show their support, initially seeking 500 signatures but with that figure reached very quickly, the target was expanded.

As of 7am this morning (10 May) over 1,500 have lent their names to the campaign.

