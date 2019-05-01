Scene of fatal road crash in Carlow being examined this morning

The road remains closed at the scene of a fatal crash in Carlow yesterday evening.

A young local man aged in his 20’s lost his life in the 2 car collision which happened near Rathbawn on the main Tullow to Carlow road.

A Subaru Impreza and Volkswagen Bora were involved. The second driver, aged in his 50’s was taken to St Lukes hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Garda Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell says the road will remain closed for an examination until around 2pm today.