Local Principal says schools are not ready as Minister confirms Thursday reopening

A local Principal says schools are not ready for the new term.

The Department of Education has confirmed that students should go back to class on Thursday.

It says the public health advice is that current safety measures are effective and appropriate.

Minister Norma Foley met with the teachers unions earlier to discuss their concerns.

Simon Lewis from Carlow Educate Together says the high level of Covid-19 infections and resulting close contacts self-isolating will make it very hard for schools to stay open and they can’t do anything to help prepare for that.

Kilkenny Principal Joe McKeown is the president of the INTO – he says they asked the Minister for help when decisions need to be made on sending students home.