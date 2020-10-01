‘Seamus Woulfe shouldn’t be forced to resign over the Golfgate scandal’ says report

Seamus Woulfe was one of 81 people to attend this highly controversial dinner at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden Galway in August.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court asked former Chief Justice Susan Denham to look into his attendance and it’s understood she’s found there aren’t sufficient grounds to warrant his resignation.

The report says while the Supreme Court Judge should have not attended the dinner, calls for his resignation are disproportionate.

The controversial dinner has already to the resignations of former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former Minister Dara Calleary – over public anger at the breach of Covid regulations.

So it seems while Seamus Woulfe shouldn’t have been there, this report by Susan Denham feels he shouldn’t be forced to resign.

It’s due to be published in full this afternoon.