Search continues for wedding ring lost in Kilkenny city on Friday night by a Limerick visitor

The search continues for a wedding ring lost in Kilkenny City last weekend by a visitor from Limerick.

Mark Deegan arrived in the marble city at about 8pm on Friday with a group marking the impending marriage of a friend.

They stayed at the Hoban Hotel just off the Ring Road, walked to The Left Bank on The Parade and also stopped off at nearby Mizzoni’s takeaway on Rose Inn Street.

On Saturday he realised he was no longer wearing his plain gold band which is engraved ‘M&K 2.5.2020’ to mark the special date he was originally due to tie the knot with Kate, though their big day actually took place later in the year due to Covid.

Hear maths teacher Mark tell our Sue Nunn his tale on The Way It Is here:

