Missing Kilkenny ring found on Waterford beach by Laois woman

A Kilkenny couple’s to be reunited with their missing wedding ring.

Joanna Mussett lost both her engagement and wedding bands while swimming in the sea at Stradbally Cove in Co Waterford a few days ago. (Hear her husband David’s initial appeal here).

The engagement one was found by a man with a metal detector last evening. (More on that here).

After 2pm this afternoon, a woman in Durrow, Co Laois contacted KCLR to say she’d found a band matching the description of the one lost. Her daughter had read the tale on our social media and put two and two together.

We’ve put her in contact with Johanna who told us “A lovely lady called Mary found the ring on the beach, she thought it might be my wedding band so I’ve been speaking to her, I sent her a picture and it’s it and I’m so happy I’m off to collect it from her”.

She adds “I never thought I was going to see them again, I watched them disappear out of my hands, I was in the sea and I just thought they were gone, I’m so happy and I’m so grateful to all the people who’ve been searching for them and looking for them and yourself and the radio station in Waterford and all the people shouting out and helping out, so kind”.