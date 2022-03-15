Second delegation from Carlow and Kilkenny to land in New York today

Carlow will have a strong representation in New York this week, as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A delegation of Carlow County Council will be in attendance at a number of events throughout the coming days, at the invitation of the Carlow Association of New York, joining with Kilkenny counterparts who left yesterday (See here).

The delegation includes the Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan, Mayor of Carlow Cllr. Ken Murnane and the Cathaoirleach of the Tullow municipal district Cllr. Brian O’ Donoghue.

The events that the local politicians will attend include a dinner with the Carlow Association on Tuesday, the New York St Patrick’s Day parade on Thursday, and the Rockland County parade on Sunday.

Cllr. Fintan Phelan told KCLR News that he believes that it’s important that the Irish abroad, know that they’re being remembered; “I’ve very passionate about trying to ensure that we look after our diaspora across the globe so I think it’s important for our diaspora in New York that the council is paying attention to them and that I as Cathaoirleach is paying attention but I also think as well it’s important that I showcase Carlow throughout that week, that’s something I’ll be doing and promoting at every opportunity, Ireland has a massive reach in the United States”.

Cllr Phelan says “Carlow is actually up towards the front of the parade this year so there’ll be a significant spotlight on the county for the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York which as we know is the biggest St Patrick’s Day parade in the world”.

And he adds it’s a huge honour for him to represent and promote Carlow abroad; “I’m looking forward to attending the events over the course of the week in New York, it’s a huge honour and Ireland has a huge reach in the US, particularly around St Patrick’s Day, and I think it’s critically important that Carlow harnesses that as well and I’ll be certainly spotlighting Carlow over the course of the week”.