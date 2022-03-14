First of two deputations from Carlow and Kilkenny depart this morning for New York

Kilkenny’s deputation to New York for St Patrick’s Day departs this morning.

Cathaoirleach, Councillor Fidelis Doherty, opted not to travel for personal reasons. But her Deputy, Cllr Michael McCarthy, will instead travel with Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

While tomorrow, Carlow County Council Chair Fintan Phelan with Mayor Ken Murnane and Tullow MD Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue will leave for the Big Apple.

Hopes are high of securing further investment and tourism for both counties.

Added to that Kilkenny city B&B owners John and Angela Byrne are back in San Diego, California, for their 16th year representing Ireland at festivities there.

It’s as the Taoiseach’s annual St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC begins today.

Micheál Martin will fly to the US this afternoon for a week of diplomatic engagements culminating in the meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda along with the longstanding issues facing the undocumented Irish in America.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there is lots for the two leaders to discuss.