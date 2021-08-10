Excitement building in Kilkenny after local athlete named as part of Team Ireland for the Paralympics

Excitement levels are high in Kilkenny after the selection of a local athlete for the Paralympics.

Mary Fitzgerald was yesterday named as part of Team Ireland for the games which take place in Tokyo from 24th August to 5th September (see our announcement story here).

She’s getting ready to depart for Japan in the coming days where she will compete in the Shot Putt.

Within 24 hours of the reveal, messages have started to pop up for her, including a sign which has gone up on the N76 Callan / Kilkenny Road.

While those at Gowran Athletics Club, where she’s been a member for the past few years, are behind her all the way as she heads into her first time being selected for the games and

Club secretary David Denieffe has been telling KCLR News’ Sinéad Burke that Mary’s in great form at the moment – hear that here:

Tributes too from others, including: