UPDATE: 8:30am, Fri 12th April; one lane has reopened.

Earlier story;

A second stretch of the M9 has been closed this morning following an incident.

This one’s happened northbound between Junctions 4 and 3, Castledermot & Athy just after 7am.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured in this incident.

It follows the closure overnight on the southbound lanes between Kilkenny city and Danesfort.