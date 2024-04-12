Three people have been seriously injured following a crash in Co Kilkenny.

The two-car incident happened on the M9 southbound between junctions 8 & 9 at about 8pm.

The stretch between Kilkenny city and Danesfort was closed and remains so this morning.

You can expect extra traffic as vehicles come off the motorway at Hebron to join it again at Danesfort.

KCLR News understands two men aged in their thirties, the driver and a passenger of one car, were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries – both are in a critical condition.

While at the same facility the male driver of the second car who’s aged in his twenties is also receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them – in particular they’d like to have from anybody on the stretch between 7 and 8pm who might have dashcam footage to get in touch with Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.