Section of the new M11 Motorway in Wexford is Being Blocked
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Section of the new M11 Motorway in Wexford is Being Blocked

Edwina Grace 3 mins ago
Less than a minute

Farmers are blocking a section of the new M11 Motorway in Co. Wexford.

The protest began last Friday with one farmer parking a trailer across part of the new road.

A number of local people have joined the demonstration, claiming there’s been a lack of engagement with them during the construction of the new route.

The Wexford branch of the IFA has held several meetings with the contractor and government agencies, but is calling for further talks to avoid the dispute escalating.

Edwina Grace

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close