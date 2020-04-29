Local Nursing Homes in South East have lower numbers of Covid-19 clusters

Nursing homes in the South East have the fewest Coronavirus clusters in the country.

The CEO of Nursing homes Ireland says this part of the country is doing quite well compared to other regions.

Tadhg Daly says this are improving generally in terms of the availability of protective equipement and support from the HSE.

Meanwhile,Chief Officer for Community Healthcare in the South East Kate Killeen White has told KCLR that sourcing and providing adequate PPE for front line health workers remains a priority for them.