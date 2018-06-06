Shot fired during armed robbery at Carlow service station

4 arrests have been made by Gardaí investigating an armed robbery in Carlow last night.

2 men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife entered Topaz in Tinryland just off Junction 5 of the M9 at about 2.30 this morning.

A shot was fired during the course of the robbery but nobody was injured. However staff are said to be quite shaken following the incident.

The men fled the scene in a dark Volkswagen Golf with a small sum of cash.

This morning local Gardaí assisted by Regional Armed Support Units carried out a search in Carlow.

3 men and 1 woman have been arrested and are being questioned in relation to the incident.

In the meantime though investigations are still on going.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone in the filling station or the surrounding area between 2:00am – 2:30am on 6th June 2018 to come forward with information by contacting Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 66220 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.