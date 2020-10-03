Should those with a terminal illness be allowed to choose their own fate?

Assisted suicide. Difficult words to bring into a conversation but is it a discussion we need to have?

Many people have mixed feelings on the Dying with Dignity Bill which would legislate for assisted suicide.

A debate in the Dáil’s been delayed by one year as government has decided to appoint an Oireachtas committee to examine the issue beforehand.

KCLR News reporter Shauna McHugh took to local streets to ask people for their views.

Her piece first aired on KCLR Live on Wednesday, 30 September – listen back here:

Following the airing of the piece listener Emma Byrne, who was diagnosed with MS earlier this year, contacted KCLR Live with a powerful message.

Hear what she had to say here:

Emma wasn’t the only listener with strong views on the subject – Miriam also got in touch, but she had a different take on the topic.

Listen back here:

