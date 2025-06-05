A huge part of County Kilkenny’s without their usual water supply following a ‘significant burst’ on a mains last night.

Uisce Éireann says its crews have been mobilised to repair the issue at Rathduff, Bennettsbridge.

Customers in the village as well as in Dungarvan, Danesfort, Kells, Stoneyford, Dunnamaggin, Knocktopher, Ballyhale and surrounding areas may be experiencing a disruption to their water supply.

Repairs are due to be completed by 6pm this evening (Thursday, 05 June) but those impacted are advised it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored following unplanned outages and may take longer for those in areas of higher ground or at the end of the network.

Shane Aylward, Uisce Éireann’s Operations Manager has told KCLR News; “Every effort is being made to restore water supply to impacted customers”.

He adds; “We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while works are ongoing.”

