Significant damage has been caused in Thomastown following an incident in the town which caused traffic chaos.

A burst water main “erupted” lifting the road surface according to eyewitnesses causing structural damage to the bridge while its also understood local businesses suffered flood damage.

Emergency services attended the scene but no injuries were reported.

Local councillor Deirdre Cullen says it was a really unusual situation…

“It was a really unusual situation. As someone described it, it was like a bomb had gone off. There is significant damage and the Council crews will have to come back next week. There has to be repairs done to footpaths, curbing, etc. But the good news is that Thomastown is reopened for business.”

“On a negative side, some of the businesses were flooded in particular Bruno’s Takeaway and that’s very difficult for businesses that were trying to operate on a busy bank holiday weekend on a Friday evening. So that is very disappointing to see that happen. But the road is reopened, water is restored and the crews will be back at next week at just to tidy up.”

The Fianna Fail Cllr has been praising the emergency services and local authority crews who got the road reopened last night…

“the crews worked until approximately four a.m. this morning to ensure that water would be restored and that the road would be fully reopened and I pay tribute to all of the crews that were working.”