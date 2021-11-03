Significant pressure on waters at risk of pollution in three areas across Carlow and Kilkenny

Three local areas are among the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) priority urban spots.

Nurney and Tullow in Carlow, as well as Freshford in Kilkenny, are listed as having significant pressure on waters at risk of pollution.

The EPA says that across the country while there has been progress recently, waste water treatment at many areas is still not as good as it needs to be.

An action plan and completion date for Nurney is required by Irish Water while in Tullow a proposed upgrade of the treatment plant with a completion date of the end of 2023 and an upgrading of the wastewater collecting system’s being suggested for Freshford with a completion date to be set by Irish Water.

That utility company has told KCLR News that investment in wastewater infrastructure in Hackettstown, Rathvilly, Freshford, Stoneyford, Goresbridge and Johnstown has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development in these areas.

They say there’s a also a further upgrade planned for the Wastewater Treatment plant at Tullow with more detail to be released in the coming months.