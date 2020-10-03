Simon Anholt on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 3 October 2020)

How do countries manage their relationships with other countries?

Many of them take the advice of one Simon Anholt!

Over the past two decades, he has advised presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and governments of nearly sixty countries, cities and regions.

He’s published many books with a new one on the circuit – ‘The Good Country Equation’.

To discuss this, Brexit, Ireland’s place on the good country index and more he joined our Brian Redmond on Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, 3 October.

Listen back here:

Meanwhile, for more on ‘The Good Country Equation’ and to hear a free sample of the book click here