Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny says many people and considerations were left out of Mother & Baby Homes Redress Scheme
Reaction to the provisions haven't been favourable locally so far
Their dignity was taken away from them like it was years ago.
That’s the reaction locally to the Redress Scheme for survivors of Mother & Baby Homes unveiled last evening. (See here).
Maggie had two babies in Bessborough and told KCLR Live that she cried when she heard the details while Helen, who’s among those due to receive compensation, says the provisions don’t go far enough.
And Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said many have been left out of the scheme with a range of other considerations omitted too.
Listen back to the interviews with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: