Sitting Councillor Pledges to Run Again

Kilkenny’s longest serving county councillor says she will be putting her name forward for next year’s local elections.

Mary Hilda Cavanagh has been a local representative for Fine Gael for more than 44 years now, having first been elected in 1974.

Cllr Cavanagh had indicated to her party & the public that she’d not stand if somebody emerged in her area. That didn’t happen, she was asked & agreed to throw her name into the ring again.

However, she says going for another five-year term wasn’t an easy decision to make as she says local government consumes your whole life.

She’s told KCLR News though that she has the same passion as she’s always had adding “I don’t have youth on my side but I have experience & knowledge & it’s the mix that makes for a good councillor”.