Six Carlow and Kilkenny areas in the running for Enterprise Town Awards

Six local areas are among 79 in the running for a national award this evening.

The Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards are taking place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

The aim is to recognise the efforts communities are making to build the economy of their locality.

Kilkenny City, Callan and the Knocktopher-Ballyhale-Knockmoylan Village Renewal Group are all in the running, as are Carlow Town, Bagenalstown and Borris.

A total prize fund of €33,000 is up for grabs for the overall winner.