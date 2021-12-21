Sixteen people due before Waterford court in connection with sale and supply of drugs

Sixteen people are due before the court in Waterford this morning in connection with the sale & supply of drugs.

All have been charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act after 15 searches targeting street-level dealing were carried out across the county over December 6th and 7th as part of Operation Tara.

Investigations are ongoing but these 16 will appear before Waterford District Court from 10:30am.

