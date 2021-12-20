Nine people due before courts in Wicklow as part of investigations into sale and supply of drugs

Nine people are due before the courts in Co Wicklow today as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí in the county were joined by the Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation TARA as well as the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau under Operation Clean Sheets.

26 locations were searched and 19 people were charged with 12 referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Ten have already appeared before Bray and Arklow District Courts with nine set for appearances today.

The investigation’s ongoing.