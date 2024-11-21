Extreme caution’s urged on all roads this morning as sub-zero temperatures and limited visibility have hit some parts of the country.

An orange snow, ice and rain warning remains in place for most of Munster, including Waterford and Tipperary which may impact south and west Kilkenny, while the rest of the county with Carlow continues to be under a yellow warning for snow, ice and low temperatures until midday.

The worst of the weather has seen heavy snow in Mayo, Roscommon & Galway while flooding’s possible across the south of the country.

Travel disruption’s likely in parts and those operating train and bus services ask that intending passengers check for updates.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the weather could change quickly into the weekend, noting; “A very cold night Thursday night and Friday morning, now on Friday night into Saturday we will see a big change, we’ll see much milder but very wet and very windy weather moving in with a potential storm moving across Ireland throughout the weekend so need to keep a close eye on that as well as the cold spell because it will change very quickly”.