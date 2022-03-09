Some relief for drivers in Carlow and Kilkenny as Government look set to approve petrol and diesel price cuts

Cabinet is expected to sign off on a significant cut to excise on fuel this morning.

It comes as prices on some forecourts in Carlow and Kilkenny hit over €2 a litre this week.

It’s expected the cuts will amount to a 15 cent reduction in a litre of diesel and 20 cent on a litre of unleaded petrol.

The changes will come into effect from midnight.

It will be a limited time move, likely for six months, before being reviewed in the budget.

However, it’s feared any reduction could soon be cancelled out, as oil prices spiral globally due to the war in Ukraine.