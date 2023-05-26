South Kilkenny spot not the only one in the running to host the new national veterinary college according to the Agriculture Minister

The Agriculture Minister’s reiterated that no decision’s yet been made regarding the location of the country’s proposed new veterinary college.

It was suggested recently by Mayor David Fitzgerald that it would be set up at Teagasc Kildalton College in Piltown with a decision expected to be revealed at the launch of the five-year strategic plan of the South East Technological University (SETU).

However, that launch took place across Monday and Tuesday with events at four locations including the UNUM offices in Carlow and Tirlán’s HQ in Kilkenny, during which SETU President Professor Veronica Campbell confirmed to KCLR News that that South Kilkenny facility was involved in the bid submitted but that no decision’s returned.

And speaking on our Farm Show last night, Minister Charlie McConalogue told our Matt O’Keeffe that the South Kilkenny spot isn’t the only one in the running.

