South Kilkenny village could be getting 27 new homes

More new homes news for Kilkenny.

Following on from the planning permission granted for 30 units close to the city, 27 more could be on the way for Mooncoin.

Hebron Ventures Limited has applied to the County Council seeking to develop at Main Street and New Road.

It would include one single storey 4-bed community housing building as well as three 1-bed bungalows and a range of two-storey houses.