South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan outlines long week of bedrest and sleep

Vicky Phelan’s had a tough seven days.

The South Kilkenny woman who’s been battling cancer for some time wasn’t feeling too well last Sunday but forged ahead to attend the unveiling of her portrait by Vincent Devine in her native Mooncoin that day. (Hear about that piece of art here).

Yesterday she told Sunday with Miriam that she’s had a long week of bed rest and sleep – it’s understood that left her unable to take part in Friday’s Late Late Show.

The cervical check campaigner was expected to join journalist Charlie Bird on that programme to discuss plans for his Croagh Patrick climb on 2nd April which she’s also championing.

