South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to undergo radiotherapy

Vicky Phelan says she is going to go ahead and have radiotherapy shortly over a two-week period.

It follows a meeting with her radiation oncologist as she’s having to deal with a lot of pain in her back.

In a post shared on her socials, a recent CT scan showed no new tumours but two of her existing tumours have grown and one of them is starting to grow into her spine and causing her pain.

The radiation will target two areas at the same time which will mean she will be very sick but she remains positive as she says she will sick for two weeks for long term gain.

The South Kilkenny woman, who received the Freedom on Limerick city earlier this week, says she’s relieved that there is something that can be done to relieve the pain.

In her update she also said she won’t be climbing Croagh Patrick with Charlie Bird on 1st April as she will not be in any shape or form to be able to climb anything with the pain in her spine.

She signed off by thanking all of her followers in Kilkenny, Limerick and across the country for their support saying “I honestly don’t know what I would do without it. It has been like medicine for my soul.”