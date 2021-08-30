KCLR NewsNews & Sport
South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan considering her treatment options
There's another trial she can take part in but says that's looking unlikely
Vicky Phelan says she’s not yet decided on how to proceed with her treatment.
The Mooncoin native is back in the United States after she came back to Ireland for a month-long break from her clinical trial.
In a video post on the Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page the Cervical Check campaigner says she’s considering taking part in another trial but adds that’s looking unlikely.
Hear what she has to say here: