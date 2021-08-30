KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan considering her treatment options

There's another trial she can take part in but says that's looking unlikely

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 30/08/2021
Image from Vicky's Tribe facebook

Vicky Phelan says she’s not yet decided on how to proceed with her treatment. 

The Mooncoin native is back in the United States after she came back to Ireland for a month-long break from her clinical trial.

In a video post on the Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page the Cervical Check campaigner says she’s considering taking part in another trial but adds that’s looking unlikely.

