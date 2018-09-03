SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme awards five local outlets
SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme awards five local outlets

Edwina Grace
Caption: Pictured at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the City West Hotel were (left to right): MJ and Bridget Maher, SPAR Gorresbridge and Liam O’Dwyer, SPAR Retail Operations Advisor.

Five local outlets have been awarded at the inaugural SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme ceremony.

200 shops from across the country were presented with prizes to mark their demonstration of outstanding industry excellence after a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

There were three Kilkenny winners: Eivers’ SPAR at Irishtown in the City, Cross’ Spar Express just outside on the Callan Road & Maher’s SPAR Goresbridge.

While victorious in Carlow were Bolger’s SPAR Bagenalstown & Flynn’s SPAR Express in Tullow.

