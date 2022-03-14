Spate of thefts from vans in towns across the north of Kilkenny

A selection of power tools were stolen as thieves struck in towns across north Kilkenny over the weekend.

Seven vehicles were hit in total in the Castlecomer, Ballyragget and Urlingford areas.

On Thursday night tools were taken from one in Castlecomer, with an attempt made on a second in the area.

Power tools were stolen from a van parked up at the Glenvale housing estate in Ballyragget on Friday night with an attempt also made on a second van there.

In Urlingford, separate attempts to break into two vans were unsuccessful but power tools were taken from a third in the town on Friday night.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact their local Garda station.