Special meeting to discuss proposed new ‘one-way’ system in Kilkenny

Elected members of the Kilkenny city Municipal District will meet today to discuss the proposed one-way traffic system for High Street.

The plan to temporarily turn Rose Inn Street and High Street to single-lane traffic would allow extra room for pedestrians to maintain physical distance from each other and from customers queuing outside the shops.

Fianna Fail Councillor Andrew McGuinness says some measures are needed to make Kilkenny’s medieval streets safer during the pandemic.

He says the objective is to be able to facilitate the public health guidelines as shops, restaurants and businesses re-open.