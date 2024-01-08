St Brigid’s in Carlow town still being assessed as possible accommodation provider for Ukrainians while protests took place in Urlingford, north Kilkenny over plans there

A disused building in Carlow town is being assessed to potentially provide accommodation for people feeling the war in Ukraine.

Rumours have been circulating about the former maternity hospital and nursing home on Dublin Street with claims that those seeking international protection from various other countries were due to be homed there.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed to KCLR News that last June they received an offer of accommodation for Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) from Ukraine for the property known as St Brigid’s and that this offer is still being assessed.

They add that “A Community Engagement Team (CET) has been established to engage directly with elected representatives, relevant Local Authorities, Local Development Companies, and other entities and individuals where relevant or appropriate. The purpose of the team is to improve the flow of information regarding arrivals into areas and to help equip local communities with pertinent information required, which will assist with the welcome and integration process for new arrivals”.

Meanwhile, protests continued in Urlingford over the weekend where there are plans to accommodate up to 40 Ukrainian people at the former Josephine’s Restaurant.

It’s as there’s a call on the Government to approve a National Strategy on accommodating refugees.

The Department of Integration says its still planning to move 50 asylum seekers into a former hotel in Ballinrobe from today.

That’s despite protests outside the building over the weekend and reports the owner of the property had withdrawn the lease.