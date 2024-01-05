Gardaí ‘aware and monitoring’ protest in north Kilkenny town

Gardaí say they’re aware of a protest in a north Kilkenny town.

KCLR News understands that about 20 people have gathered in Urlingford today, it’s understood they’re against the possible use of a site to accommodate those seeking refuge from other countries.

A senior Garda spokesperson says they are aware of the gathering and are monitoring it – so far no major issues have been reported.

The protest is taking place outside the former Josephine’s Restaurant which has been vacant for over a decade.

Bernard Kavanagh & Sons Ltd of Urlingford, who own that premises, have issued a statement on their Facebook page refuting what they say are claims that international protection migrants are to be accommodated there.

They say it’s being “redeveloped and repurposed to accommodate both Ukrainian people and their families, who are fleeing the war in their country, and staff of the company. We currently have a number of Ukrainian people working in our group of companies and we will continue to support them and their families during this time of unrest in Ukraine.”

It adds “Once the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine comes to an end, the company intend to utilise the building to cater for our staff, as well as the base of business headquarters for the company.”

Cllr Michael McCarthy has told KCLR News it’s his understanding that an application is currently with the Department for Social Protection, Children and the Taoiseach to house 40 Ukrainians at that site.