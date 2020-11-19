St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny gets a new, temporary entrance

The main entrance to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is being moved from today.

It’s being changed temporarily due to the construction works underway for the new €30million ward which is being built at the moment. (Read about that here).

Limited set-down and disabled parking spaces are available at the new Temporary Entrance and those attending are asked to Drop and Go and follow signage to the car park or exit the site.

Public Bus and Taxi set down spaces are being provided in the revised layout with extra disabled parking in the car park too.