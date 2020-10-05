New ward and MRI scanner to transform St Luke’s Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital will be transformed by new building projects that have gotten underway this week.

Ground has been broken on a 30-million Euro new 5-storey 72-bed ward block.

The new ward should be finished by the end of next year.

The project was included in the Health Service Executive 2020 Capital Programme and has been granted capital allocation for 2020

The hospital says the new ward and the MRI scanner will contribute greatly towards improved service for patients and the single rooms will benefit infection control measures in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.