St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is one of the busiest today and management is asking people to steer clear of its Emergency Department if possible

You’re being asked to steer clear of the Emergency Department at St Luke’s Hospital if at all possible.

A spike in the numbers on trolleys and in number of covid patients has prompted this latest appeal.

The general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is among the busiest in the country again today with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reporting 43 patients on trolleys there this morning.

32 of them are in the Emergency Dept which according to a spokesperson for the hospital today is “currently very busy with a high number of seriously ill patients requiring admission”.

It’s prompted an appeal for people to avoid presenting there if at all possible with services reported to be under extreme pressure due to the high numbers.

KCLR has been told that there is also a significant increase in the hospital of patients who currently have Covid 19 and therefore require isolation.

Visiting times have not been curtailed at the moment but, they are being reviewed daily by the Infection Prevention & Control Teams there.