State plans to have over a million people vaccinated by the summer

The State plans to have a large fraction of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of next summer.

It hopes to begin vaccinations as early as next month, and have one million vulnerable people vaccinated over the coming months.

According to the Sunday Independent, a twin rollout of the jab’s likely through GP practices and regional hubs, while a vaccine passport will be used to track it.

Dr Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation says the plan to vaccinate a large number of people by the end of the summer is ambitious: ”It’s always great to have a big target, but don’t hold your government, don’t give them a hard time if they don’t reach their target!