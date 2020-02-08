Steady start at polling stations in Carlow and Kilkenny for General Election 2020

It’s Polling Day for General Election 2020

All the local polling stations have been open since 7am and will stay open until 10 tonight.

Irish and UK citizens who’ve registered are eligible to vote for who will fill the five Dáil seats in the Carlow Kilkenny Constituency.

Locally, the turnout has been steady in both Carlow and Kilkenny this morning for the General Election with most polling stations at around 10%.

Speaking to KCLR News, Senior Executive Officer with Carlow County Council Eamonn Brophy says all you need to bring with you to cast your vote is some photographic ID.