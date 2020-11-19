St Luke’s confirm some staff have to work while waiting for Covid-19 test results

St Luke’s has confirmed that some staff at the local hospital are being asked to come into work while waiting for Covid-19 test results.

However management says this is only where they are asymptomatic and not considered close contacts of a confirmed case.

A spokesperson has told KCLR that this only happens when staff are tested as part of an extra precautionary screening programme in the areas where there have been outbreaks or clusters.

KCLR had been originally contacted by someone working at the local Hospital who was worried about the practice.

They insist that all close contacts and anyone with symptoms are put off work for 14 days as per the national public health guidelines.

Meanwhile, 17 patients are on trolleys waiting for beds on Thursday, down from 30 on Wednesday after the hospital confirmed an outbreak of the superbug CPE, as well as a Covid-19 outbreak.

Management are asking local to only go to the A&E if they have a genuine emergency and don’t have Covid symptoms.

The hospital are also warning patients and visitors to be aware of change to the layout and entrances as a result of the construction of the new €30m ward on the site.