Storm Ciarán weather alerts may be over but Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of South East warned to watch out for flooding and excess water

As Storm Ciarán batters southern England with France on high alert, associated yellow rainfall warnings for Ireland are now over.

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny say there were no major issues reported to them locally.

But those of us across the southeast and south are still being advised to watch out for flooding and excess surface water.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “The rain will ease off and clear and we will have a much brighter day”.

And he adds “We will see some sunny spells developing through this afternoon, there will be some showers but not too many, Friday there’ll also be a mix of sunny spells and showers but a risk of some more prolonged rain for southern parts on Saturday”.