Story of Carlow gambling addict postal worker could be hitting the silver screen

The story of a Carlow gambling addict postal worker could be hitting the silver screen.

A film could be based on Tony O’Reilly’s book ‘Tony 10: The Astonishing Story of The Postman who gambled €10 million and Lost It All’ which tells of how the local man started with a €1 bet before going on stealing money from an An Post branch and being sentenced to four years in prison.

It’s understood that Chris O’Dowd, of The IT Crowd and Cartoon Saloon’s Puffin Rock fame, has taken an option on the book with Treasure Entertainment which would give them the rights to make a movie.

Tony previously told KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about the book – listen to that chat here: