Street collections for the Good Shepherd Centre take place in Kilkenny city today

Street collections are taking place in Kilkenny today to raise much-needed funds for the Good Shepherd Centre.

It’s part of the 12 Days of Christmas Campaign, which also includes a five-a-side soccer match tomorrow evening.

The Good Shepherd Centre provides services to both men and women who are at risk of homelessness.

Centre spokesperson Ciara Quinn says they’re always looking for volunteers to get involved with campaigns like this one.

