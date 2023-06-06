Strike action underway for firefighters across Carlow and Kilkenny

Local firefighters across Carlow and Kilkenny are on strike.

Retained firefighters started their campaign of industrial action nationwide overnight.

From today they will not be cooperating with any work outside of emergency calls.

However, rolling strikes are planned from the 13th of June and all-out strike on June 20th if no resolution is found.

Kilkenny’s SIPTU County Shop Stewart Philip Byrne explains:

“We started industrial action at midnight last night. We will be attending all calls this week for the first week. Everything we’re doing is internal, so we’re not cooperating with training, that’s our industrial action.”