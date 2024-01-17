Students in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to make CAO applications by Saturday to avail of reduced fee

Students are being urged to make their CAO applications by Saturday for a reduced fee of €30.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says applications after that will have to pay the standard fee of €45.

He adds that applying early won’t affect your choices, but it saves you money and avoids putting pressure on the system when the process closes on February 1st.

Gemma Lawlor’s the guidance counsellor at Tyndall College Carlow and she’s been outlining the most immediate move students need to make while she also has details of a special CAO webinar this evening.

Hear her conversation with our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm weekdays) here;