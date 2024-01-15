Success for Carlow and Kilkenny at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Students in Carlow and Kilkenny are celebrating following the high placement of a number of projects in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The 60th annual event took place last week at the RDS in Dublin with research information on display by over 500 individuals and groups, many of them from our locality.

Despite being represented by a small number, Carlow took home four awards including Tyndall College’s second placement in the Junior Group for Mental Health and Wellbeing for ‘Is Tik Tok’ the next Pandemic?’. St Leo’s College was granted two accolades, a special award from Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for ‘Herbs for Hives- An investigation into locally-sourced herbal treatments to combat Varroa mite infestation on Irish honey bees.’ while it also won First Junior Individual (Biological & Ecological) and Tullow Community School was Highly Commended for “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.” – An analysis of the correlation between age and how we perceive online misinformation.

While Kilkenny’s Presentation Secondary School took home a Highly Commended for The Active Effect.