Survey of Carlow retailers to determine public space needs

Retailers and those in the hospitality sector in Carlow town, Bagenalstown and Tullow have been asked to respond to a survey.

It’s been set-up by the Local Enterprise Office in a bid to find out how many of them will require the use of public space to operate when they re-open in the coming weeks and months.

Business owners are being asked to respond before June 5th to allow for planning and response to requests.

Meanwhile the first in a series of workshops to help local businesses get ready to re-open gets underway later this week.

Carlow LEO is organising the online sessions to allow employers prepare for physical distancing.